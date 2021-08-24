Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4,000.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

