Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.99. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 3,589 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.