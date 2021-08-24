Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of LON FRP traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118.30 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.72. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £287.69 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

