Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) One Day Volume Hits $241,642.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $241,642.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00367472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

