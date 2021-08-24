Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMST stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $115.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

