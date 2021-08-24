LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Acquires 3,372 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,076.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.08. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LMP Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

