Lua Swap (LUA) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.00824435 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.