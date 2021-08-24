Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.10 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

