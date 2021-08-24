Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) is Arnhold LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the quarter. Lumentum accounts for about 2.5% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.36% of Lumentum worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 435,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,481. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.