Lyft (LYFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – Lyft was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Lyft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LYFT opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.77.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,134,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

