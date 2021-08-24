Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($5.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.99), Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.84.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.