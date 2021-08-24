MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.64.
MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.
In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
