MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.64.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock worth $1,329,162.

MAG traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$23.42. 72,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 302.18. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

