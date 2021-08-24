Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MBUU opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

