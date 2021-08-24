Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sebastian Pariath Sells 2,767 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.58 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.46.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

