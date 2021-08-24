Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

