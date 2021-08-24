Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 78,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,258.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.