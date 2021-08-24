Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

MLM traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $379.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,276. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

