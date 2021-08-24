Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $27.00. Matador Resources shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 2,099 shares.

Specifically, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

