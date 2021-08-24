Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.45. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.