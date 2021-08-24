Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,437 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 105.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 56,055 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.5% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $4.96 on Tuesday, reaching $133.44. 335,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,891. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $179.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

