Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 554,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.58. 43,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,968. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

