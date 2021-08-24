Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 21,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

IBM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

