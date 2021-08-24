Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $438.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,497. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

