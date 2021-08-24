Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

