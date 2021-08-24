Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

MMX opened at C$5.79 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.47 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.29. The company has a market cap of C$844.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

