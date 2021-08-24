Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

MAXR stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,914.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

