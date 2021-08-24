Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $11.85 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $39.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,849.41. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,608. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36,200.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,609.89.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

