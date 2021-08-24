Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $10.23 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 267,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,405. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

