Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 12,563 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock traded up $7.23 on Tuesday, reaching $389.66. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,474. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.