Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 5,444 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,957. The stock has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.