Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 9,130 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.8% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,362,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $4,047,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $111,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,836. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.