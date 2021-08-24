Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $1.47 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $945.51 million and approximately $59.04 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00055897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00131425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00160052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,441.86 or 1.00133453 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.26 or 0.01011134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.59 or 0.06808142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 644,296,583 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

