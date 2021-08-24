Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.72

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

