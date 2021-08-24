Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of Medifast worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MED stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.97. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

