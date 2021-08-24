Medifast’s (MED) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. DA Davidson currently has a C$395.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $227.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,747 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

