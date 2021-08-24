Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

