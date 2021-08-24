Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 81,376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

