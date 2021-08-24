Meridian Network Market Capitalization Achieves $168,801.14 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $168,801.14 and $1,204.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

