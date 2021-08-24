MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $2.97 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1,365.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.07% of Itron worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.96. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

