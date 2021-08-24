MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 287,950 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 98.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,950 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 504,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 42,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

BXMT stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,364 shares of company stock worth $270,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

