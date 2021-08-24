MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 44,235 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,235 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

UTHR opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

