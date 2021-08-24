Metal (MTL) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $200.95 million and $86.25 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00155307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.19 or 0.00811272 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.