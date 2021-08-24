Methanex (TSE:MX) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$48.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.25.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$41.03 on Friday. Methanex has a one year low of C$28.10 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$634,688.53. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

