MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

