Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

MSFT opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

