Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $59,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,613. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

