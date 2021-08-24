Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of InMode worth $33,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. 709,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,618. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.50. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $124.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

