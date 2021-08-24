Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 33.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,790,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global Jets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $115,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 523,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,736,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 131,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 107,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

JETS stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,336,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,532. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56.

