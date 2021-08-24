Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $22,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 567.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 851,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

