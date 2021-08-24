MiL.k (MLK) Hits Market Cap of $93.56 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. MiL.k has a market cap of $93.56 million and $101.45 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00124007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00154761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.46 or 1.00074814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00985383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.54 or 0.06555589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

